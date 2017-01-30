Silfverberg (upper body) was no longer wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Monday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Silfverberg had been wearing a non-contact jersey after sitting out the team's prior three games due to injury. With 29 points in 48 games, the Swede is on pace for the best season of his career, while his five power-play points and four game-winning goals are already new personal bests. It's unclear whether he has a shot at suiting up Tuesday against the lowly Avalanche, but more info should become available following the morning skate.