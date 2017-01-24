Silfverberg (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jets, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

After watching him skate Tuesday, the Ducks are now waiting for the Swede to show signs that he's ready to absorb contact. When healthy, Silfverberg litters the box score with his cross-category contributions. He's put up 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) to complement a plus-13 rating, and also has five power-play points, a shortie, and four game-winners. With Silfverberg still ailing, though, the Ducks might be hoping for Stefan Noesen to clear waivers so they can bring him back up to the parent club.