Boll posted an assist with a plus-1 in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.

Boll isn't on the ice for his offensive skills, he is on the ice as a protector for the star players in Anaheim. He racks up plenty of penalty minutes in limited ice time, and he has racked up 34 hits in 33 games. Still, the enforcer is only worth a look in the very deepest of pools.