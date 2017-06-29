Megna signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

He's got size at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, and passing ability to boot. Megna amassed 34 assists in 129 games with AHL San Diego over the last two seasons, not to mention his going plus-23 and plus-33, respectively. The two-way element of his contract suggests that he won't be a full-time player within the next few years -- thus sapping his fantasy value -- but Anaheim's seventh-rounder from 2012 does seem to be clearing all the hurdles en route to a more secure role down the line.

