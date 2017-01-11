The Maple Leafs traded Enroth to the Ducks on Wednesday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2018, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Enroth comes with a relatively small cap hit of $750,000 and he may end up as a rental player for the Ducks, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In four starts and six games total with the Buds this season, the Swede went 0-3-1 with a hefty 3.94 GAA and a useless-for-fantasy .872 save mark. He'll provide extra depth behind starter John Gibson and Jonathan Bernier in Anaheim.