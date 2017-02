Gibson allowed five goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss against the Capitals.

Gibson has dropped three of his four starts in the month of February, posting a 3.14 Goals Against Average and .898 save percentage. It's a stark contrast from his red-hot January when he was 8-2-1 with a 1.59 GAA and .946 save percentage. He remains a must-start in all fantasy leagues until further notice.