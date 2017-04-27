Gibson saved just 27 of 31 shots during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Edmonton.

Gibson has been hit or miss through five playoff games, as he's allowed two goals or fewer in three outings and four goals in the other two. Anaheim has allowed 14.33 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes in the playoffs, so team defense has been more of an issue than Gibson's play. He'll look to backstop Anaheim to a Game 2 win Friday.