Gibson turned aside 28 of 29 shots in a 5-1 win over the visiting Avalanche on Tuesday.

The young netminder took advantage of a lackluster opponent to earn his 20th win of the season in his 40th appearance. It was a nice bounce-back performance after Gibson surrendered four goals on just 23 shots in a home loss to the Oilers heading into the All-Star break. The Ducks head out on a lengthy six-game road trip starting Friday in Florida, and it's worth mentioning that Gibson's splits are much better at home (2.11 GAA, .928 save percentage) than on the road (2.52, .908), so owners will want to be mindful of that over the next couple weeks.