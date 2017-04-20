Gibson saved 36 of 37 shots during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Calgary.

After getting yanked for allowing four goals on just 16 shots in Game 3, Gibson turned in a stellar outing to clinch the series. Anaheim now has some time to recharge for a second-round matchup against the winner of the Edmonton-San Jose series, which is currently tied at 2-2.

