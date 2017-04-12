Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Thursday
Gibson will be between the pipes for Thursday's Game 1 matchup with Calgary, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.
Gibson went 2-0-0 against the Flames this season, posting a 1.00 GAA in those contests. After returning from injury, the netminder went undefeated in regulation while appearing in three outings to close out the year. His fantasy owners will hope that was plenty enough to shake off the rust and have the 23-year-old in top form for the postseason.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 30 to take series opener•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 37 in 4-0 win over Chicago•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Prevails over Flames•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Will look to snuff out Flames•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 34, but loses in overtime•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...