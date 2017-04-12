Gibson will be between the pipes for Thursday's Game 1 matchup with Calgary, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

Gibson went 2-0-0 against the Flames this season, posting a 1.00 GAA in those contests. After returning from injury, the netminder went undefeated in regulation while appearing in three outings to close out the year. His fantasy owners will hope that was plenty enough to shake off the rust and have the 23-year-old in top form for the postseason.

