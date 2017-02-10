Gibson stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Buffalo.

If you were perusing the box score, you may have wondered why Jonathan Bernier came in to play 5:41 and make two saves. Well, Gibson had an issue with a skate, per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register, so he missed a small chunk of the second period. Nonetheless, after stumbling against the Rangers on Tuesday, Gibson got back on track in this one. Over his last 15 starts, the Pennsylvania-born netminder has a 9-4-1 record with a 1.76 GAA and .940 save percentage, which is about as good as it gets.