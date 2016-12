Gibson will man the crease for Tuesday's home matchup against the Sharks.

After allowing 15 goals over his first five starts of December, Gibson has settled down, allowing just two in each of his last three appearances en route to a 1-1-1 record. The 23-year-old netminder will have an interesting matchup against a Sharks' offense that averages 2.50 goals per game, 22nd in the NHL, but has won six of its' last seven contests.