Gibson was first off of optional skate Saturday and should start against Calgary, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After a fantastic winning effort Thursday, deflecting 30 of 32 shots faced, Gibson is expected to gear up again for Game 2. The Flames will be hungry to bring a win back to Calgary, so the 23-year-old should have his hands full yet again. Including the regular season, Gibson has won his last three starts, recording a .963 save percentage, making him a hot pick for daily fantasy lineups.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...