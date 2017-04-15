Ducks' John Gibson: Expected in net again Saturday
Gibson was first off of optional skate Saturday and should start against Calgary, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After a fantastic winning effort Thursday, deflecting 30 of 32 shots faced, Gibson is expected to gear up again for Game 2. The Flames will be hungry to bring a win back to Calgary, so the 23-year-old should have his hands full yet again. Including the regular season, Gibson has won his last three starts, recording a .963 save percentage, making him a hot pick for daily fantasy lineups.
