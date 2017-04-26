Gibson will defend the crease in Wednesday's Game 1 matchup against the Oilers, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Gibson was pulled from Game 3 due to poor play, but the Ducks still won the contest and the youngster started in the blue paint in each of the club's four-game series. Unless he falls apart in the second round, Gibson should continue serving as the starting netminder for the club, looking to build off a 36-save performance in the Ducks' Game 4 series-clinching victory over the Flames.