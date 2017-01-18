Gibson allowed a single goal on 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Lightning on Tuesday.

The victory is the third in four starts for the young netminder, bringing him up to 18 in 36 appearances this year. Gibson has been all kinds of hot in January with a 6-1-1 record and sparkling ratios (1.36 GAA, .957 save percentage), and is a significant reason why the Ducks currently sit atop the Pacific Division with 59 points. Despite the Pittsburgh native's success this season, it's worth noting that he's just four appearances off his career high, which is something owners should be aware of (based on fatigue concerns) as Gibson enters unchartered territory in his first season as a bonafide No. 1 NHL netminder.