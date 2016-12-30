Gibson gave up only one goal on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Calgary.

This was the 23-year-old netminder's best start in a while, as he's been rather inconsistent of late, to put it kindly -- over his prior five outings, he'd posted a 3.25 GAA and .876 save mark. Gibson draws the vast majority of the starts in net for Anaheim, but the biggest workload of his career hasn't been all that rewarding for fantasy owners, as he's carrying a below-average .909 save percentage to go with an unimpressive 12-9-6 record.