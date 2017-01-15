Gibson will defend the cage Sunday as the home starter versus the Blues, the Orange County Register reports.

It's been 12 games and more than a calendar month since Gibson allowed the puck to travel past him more than three times in a given contest. The high degree of consistency between the pipes makes Anaheim's No. 1 tender quite the attractive fantasy option, especially in leagues with a weekly lineup lock. Squaring off against the Blues should be a relatively challenging endeavor, though, as the Notes currently rank ninth in the league at 2.81 goals per game.