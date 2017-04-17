Ducks' John Gibson: In goal for Game 3
Gibson will start between the pipes for Monday's Game 3 matchup against the Flames, NHL.com reports.
Gibson has commanded the crease in the first two contests, allowing just four goals (two in each) to the Flames to lead the club to a 2-0 lead in the series. He will look to continue that successful stretch Monday, with veteran Brian Elliott set to start in the opposing crease.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...