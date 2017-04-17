Gibson will start between the pipes for Monday's Game 3 matchup against the Flames, NHL.com reports.

Gibson has commanded the crease in the first two contests, allowing just four goals (two in each) to the Flames to lead the club to a 2-0 lead in the series. He will look to continue that successful stretch Monday, with veteran Brian Elliott set to start in the opposing crease.

