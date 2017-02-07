Gibson will patrol the blue paint against the Rangers on Tuesday, per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Despite making 35 of a possible 37 shots on net in his last start, Gibson was left holding the bag by his teammates who were unable to generate any scoring. The netminder will need plenty of offensive support as he squares off with New York, who are second in the league in goals per game at 3.37. Although they have consistently turned to Gibson in goal, Anaheim continue to carry three netminders, something of an anomaly in today's NHL.