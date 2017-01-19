Gibson will defend the cage Thursday night versus the visiting Avalanche, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's won half of his 36 decisions this season, and he's already established a new career high in saves, needing only one more stop to reach 1,000 as part of the 2016-17 campaign. He gets a favorable opponent in Colorado, which is tied with Arizona for the league's worst scoring offense at 2.05 goals per game.