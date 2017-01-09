Gibson stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's loss to the Wild.

Gibson was fantastic in the loss, but unfortunately his team could only get one past goaltender Devan Dubnyk. It was just the first loss in four starts for the 23-year-old, who falls to 15-10-7 on the season. Gibson has started a whopping 30 games this season and is sporting a .915 save percentage, so while his rate stats may not be sensational, his consistency and heavy workload on a top-tier Western Conference team make him a fantasy asset.