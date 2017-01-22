Ducks' John Gibson: Leaves with upper-body injury
Gibson was forced out of Saturday's game against the Wild due to an upper-body injury, and the team announced he is doubtful to return.
Gibson entered the game 7-1-1 with a pair of shutouts over his past nine outings, and he is in line for the victory if the Ducks do not relinquish the lead before time expires. Jonathan Bernier would likely carry the load if Gibson is forced to the shelf. Once we learn of a timetable for his return we'll pass it along.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Ready for marquee match with Wild•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stays hot with win over Avalanche•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Set for juicy match against Avs•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Grounds Lightning in overtime•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: On track to start Tuesday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 23 saves in loss to Blues•