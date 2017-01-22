Gibson was forced out of Saturday's game against the Wild due to an upper-body injury, and the team announced he is doubtful to return.

Gibson entered the game 7-1-1 with a pair of shutouts over his past nine outings, and he is in line for the victory if the Ducks do not relinquish the lead before time expires. Jonathan Bernier would likely carry the load if Gibson is forced to the shelf. Once we learn of a timetable for his return we'll pass it along.