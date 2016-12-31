Gibson saved just 23 of 26 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Vancouver.

It was Gibson's second start in consecutive nights and fourth straight overall. Starting back-to-back road games is rare, but Gibson saved 31 of 32 shots against Calgary on Thursday. The 23-year-old netminder hasn't taking the No. 1 gig and ran with it this season, as his 12-9-7 record, .908 save percentage and 2.58 GAA are all underwhelming marks. The talent is there, but Gibson shouldn't currently be viewed as a matchup-proof starter.