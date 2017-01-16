Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 23 saves in loss to Blues
Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Blues.
Gibson played well in the loss and helped his team grab the all-important loser point. The 23-year-old has been sensational of late, allowing just seven goals in his last six appearances. The recent tear has helped Gibson advance to 17-10-8 on the season with a .920 save percentage. He didn't get the victory Sunday, but Gibson is playing well enough to warrant a fantasy start whenever he gets the call for Anaheim right now.
