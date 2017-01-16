Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Blues.

Gibson played well in the loss and helped his team grab the all-important loser point. The 23-year-old has been sensational of late, allowing just seven goals in his last six appearances. The recent tear has helped Gibson advance to 17-10-8 on the season with a .920 save percentage. He didn't get the victory Sunday, but Gibson is playing well enough to warrant a fantasy start whenever he gets the call for Anaheim right now.