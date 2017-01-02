Gibson tied a franchise record Sunday, stopping 51 of 54 shots in a shootout win over Philadelphia.

What a night for Gibson, who almost single-handedly beat the Flyers. It was also a strange outing for the 23-year-old, as he was pulled in the second period for Jonathan Bernier, only to re-enter the game 3:48 later. Gibson advances to 13-9-7 on the season with a .911 save percentage. Gibson's outstanding performance Sunday showcased his ability to steal a game and why he never makes for a bad fantasy play when it comes to deciding which goalie to start.