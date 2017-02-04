Gibson stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Panthers.

Gibson was tremendous, but the offense was sluggish and could not provide him with much support. He and his fantasy owners certainly deserved a better fate. The veteran has allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of his past 11 starts. He remains a must-start across all fantasy formats.

