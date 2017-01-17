Gibson's in line to draw the home start against the Lightning on Tuesday given that he was first off the ice in morning skate, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

This will be the second game of a back-to-back set for the Lightning, so they could be a bit tired by the time they get around to Gibson, who has won 17 of 35 games -- including six of his past 10 -- for a respectable .920 save percentage this season. The Ducks are the best faceoff team in the league, which allows them to control the tempo while keeping their goalies from getting peppered by pucks on most nights. While it appears that Gibson will be the starter, daily leaguers will want to see him take warmups just to be sure.