Gibson turned away 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's Game 2 win over the Flames.

A fantastic showing from Gibson, who has stopped 65 of 69 shots through two games to help the Ducks grab a commanding 2-0 series lead. He closed out the regular season with two sensational showings against Chicago and Calgary and has carried that strong play right into the playoffs. Gibson has been terrific all year and if he keeps it up, the Ducks could be serious contenders this year.

