Ducks' John Gibson: Outstanding in Game 2 victory
Gibson turned away 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's Game 2 win over the Flames.
A fantastic showing from Gibson, who has stopped 65 of 69 shots through two games to help the Ducks grab a commanding 2-0 series lead. He closed out the regular season with two sensational showings against Chicago and Calgary and has carried that strong play right into the playoffs. Gibson has been terrific all year and if he keeps it up, the Ducks could be serious contenders this year.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against Calgary•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Expected in net again Saturday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 30 to take series opener•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 37 in 4-0 win over Chicago•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Patrolling crease Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...