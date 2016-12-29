Gibson will patrol the blue paint against the Flames on Thursday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has come up short in four of his last five appearances with a dismal .876 save percentage. It has been a somewhat disappointing first season at the helm for the 23-year-old, especially considering former teammate Frederik Andersen seems to be thriving in Toronto. The netminder has also been hampered by a struggling penalty kill that is 20th in the league at 80.8 percent.