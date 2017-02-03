Gibson will start in goal Friday night, opposing the Panthers on the road, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson cracked the 20-win barrier Tuesday, having spun a .966 save percentage in a home contest against the lowly Avalanche, and now he's just one victory shy of tying his career high set last season. He's only faced the Panthers once in his career, stopping 15 of 18 shots in a relief outing as part of the 2014-15 campaign.