Ducks' John Gibson: Ready for marquee match with Wild
Gibson will be in charge of handling the Wild on the road Saturday.
This will be a significant challenge for Gibson, as Minnesota's hockey club ranks third in the league offensively. Of course, Gibson has been one of the hottest tenders in the league, crafting seven wins over his last nine to complement a 1.32 GAA and .957 save rate. He'll reportedly be countered by Devan Dubnyk on the other side of the rink.
