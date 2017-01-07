Gibson stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Friday.

It took overtime, but Gibson was able to capture the win. It would have been a bit disappointing had he not since Arizona is just 5-12-4 on the road this season. That's now three straight victories for Gibson, who hasn't suffered a regulation loss since Dec. 17. During that span, he's 5-0-3 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.93 GAA.