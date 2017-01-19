Gibson will defend the cage Thursday night versus the visiting Avalanche, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's won half of his 36 decisions this season, and he's already established a new career high in saves with 920; the first shot he faces Thursday will be the 1,000th against him this season. He gets a favorable opponent in Colorado, which is tied with Arizona for the league's worst offense at 2.05 goals per game.