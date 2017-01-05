Gibson stopped all 23 shots in a 2-0 shutout over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Fresh off an insane 51-save win over the Flyers on New Year's Day, Gibson continued his stingy play by putting up a goose egg against the visitors from Detroit. Thanks to the pair of strong performances, his save percentage now sits at .913 to go with a 2.50 GAA, both of which are getting closer to his career marks of .918 and 2.30. The Ducks have three games left on their current homestand, including a date with the lowly Coyotes on tap Friday, so Gibson should be able to continue to bring those ratios up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola