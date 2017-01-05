Gibson stopped all 23 shots in a 2-0 shutout over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Fresh off an insane 51-save win over the Flyers on New Year's Day, Gibson continued his stingy play by putting up a goose egg against the visitors from Detroit. Thanks to the pair of strong performances, his save percentage now sits at .913 to go with a 2.50 GAA, both of which are getting closer to his career marks of .918 and 2.30. The Ducks have three games left on their current homestand, including a date with the lowly Coyotes on tap Friday, so Gibson should be able to continue to bring those ratios up.