Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against Calgary
Gibson will get the home start in Game 2 against the Flames on Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Jonathan Bernier had a fine regular season, but after Gibson got the start in Game 1 and picked up the win, this seemed inevitable. Gibson posted a 2.22 GAA and a .924 save percentage this season, and he made 30 saves on 32 shots in the series opener.
