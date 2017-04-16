Gibson will get the home start in Game 2 against the Flames on Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Jonathan Bernier had a fine regular season, but after Gibson got the start in Game 1 and picked up the win, this seemed inevitable. Gibson posted a 2.22 GAA and a .924 save percentage this season, and he made 30 saves on 32 shots in the series opener.

