Gibson led his team onto the ice for warmups and will be the starting goalie for Friday's road game against the Canucks, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Despite the Ducks' usual tendency to hand the goal over to Jonathan Bernier on either end of a back-to-back, they are apparently more confident in Gibson right now and he will make his fourth start in a row. The 2011 second-round draft pick gets a pretty good matchup against a Vancouver team that ranks 24th in the league with 2.36 goals per game.