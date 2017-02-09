Gibson will tend the twine Thursday in Buffalo, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has already played a career-high 42 games this season and has been able to maintain his level of play while doing so. Whereas most goalies with increased workloads tend to struggle as the season progresses, Gibson has only gotten stronger. In his last 20 contests, the American has allowed more than three goals in game just once, and is 10-5-4 with a 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage in that span.