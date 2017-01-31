Gibson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was shaky in his last start, surrendering four goals on 23 shots en route to a 4-0 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 20th win of the campaign in a highly favorable matchup with a horrible Avalanche team that's only averaging 2.02 goals per game this season, last in the NHL.