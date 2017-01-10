Gibson will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been red-hot of late, compiling a 3-1-0 record with an impressive 1.72 GAA and .949 save percentage over his last four outings. The American backstop will look to pick up his 16th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Stars team that is 6-10-4 on the road this season.