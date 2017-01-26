Gibson will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson exited Saturday's game against the Wild due to an upper-body injury, but that ailment evidently wasn't overly serious. The American backstop will look to pick up his 20th win of the season in a tough home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this season, second in the NHL.