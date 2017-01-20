Gibson held the Avalanche to one goal on 22 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win.

Gibson wasn't pushed very hard in a game that saw his team out-shoot the opposition 36-22. He has lost just one of his past 14 starts in regulation while allowing a mere 23 goals in that span. Needless to say, the 23-year-old has adjusted quite well to playing a full starter's workload for the first time.