Ducks' John Gibson: Stays hot with win over Avalanche
Gibson stopped 33 Avalanche shots in Thursday's 4-1 win.
Gibson has emerged victorious in five of his past six appearances while allowing a total of eight goals in that span. After a slow start, the 23-year-old's numbers are now right in line with his career 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage.
