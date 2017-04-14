Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 30 to take series opener
Gibson made 30 saves in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 win over the Flames.
While the home team held a 41-32 advantage in shots, both goaltenders were busy in this fast-paced series opener. Gibson did much of his finest work against Micheal Ferland, who was held off the scoresheet despite producing a game-high seven shots on net. His .938 save percentage likely earned Gibson the nod for Game 2 as well, though coach Randy Carlyle does have a second quality goaltending option available in Jonathan Bernier.
