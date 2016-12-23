Gibson allowed two goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The Ducks did an excellent job of limiting opposing chances, but Ottawa still managed to sneak two by the struggling netminder. Gibson has now posted a save percentage below .900 in eight of his past 14 starts, coming up victorious in just one of those subpar performances. The 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations in his first season as a full-time starter, with an 11-9-5 record, 2.62 GAA and .907 save percentage.