Gibson saved just 16 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Ducks poured 44 shots on against Henrik Lundqvist at the other end of the ice, but the Swedish veteran thoroughly outplayed his young American counterpart. Still, even though this wasn't Gibson's finest work, he's been one of the league's most reliable netminders over the last two months, leaving his fantasy owners with little room to complain.