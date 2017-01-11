Gibson turned aside all 34 shots in a 2-0 victory over the visiting Stars.

The young netminder has been all kinds of hot recently, rattling off four wins in his last five starts while posting spectacular ratios (1.38 GAA, .959 save percentage) during that span. Thanks to his run of stingy play, Gibson's record now sits at 16-10-7, as he really appears to be hitting his stride in his first full season as the undisputed No. 1 in Anaheim.