Gibson took an overtime loss for the the second straight start Tuesday against San Jose, giving up three goals on 25 shots.

It's been tough sledding in general for the 23-year-old netminder this year, and even tougher recently -- he has just an .882 save percentage over his last seven outings. Gibson can count himself fortunate that Jonathan Bernier presents no challenge for his job, meaning the Ducks are pretty much stuck rolling with the punches here.