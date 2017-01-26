Gibson saved just 19 of 23 shots during Wednesday's loss to Edmonton.

It was a tough loss for Gibson, as he entered the game with a 9-2-4 record, .941 save percentage and 1.71 GAA through his past 15 decisions. Still, the rare rough outing shouldn't distract anyone from his emergence as a rock-solid asset in all fantasy settings. Look for Gibson to bounce back in his next start with a soft matchup against Colorado on deck following the All-Star break.