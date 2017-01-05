Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Wednesday against Detroit
Gibson will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Red Wings, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson was fantastic in his last outing, matching a franchise record by making an astounding 51 saves in Sunday's 4-3 shootout victory over Philadelphia. The American netminder will look to stay hot in a favorable matchup with a Red Wings team that's only averaging 2.38 goals per game this season, 24th in the NHL.
