Gibson will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Red Wings, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was fantastic in his last outing, matching a franchise record by making an astounding 51 saves in Sunday's 4-3 shootout victory over Philadelphia. The American netminder will look to stay hot in a favorable matchup with a Red Wings team that's only averaging 2.38 goals per game this season, 24th in the NHL.