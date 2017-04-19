Gibson will defend the cage against the Flames on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson heads back into the crease after getting the hook in Game 3; an outing in which he gave up four goals on just 16 shots. Since returning from injury, the netminder has posted a 4-0-1 record with a 2.18 GAA, so fantasy owners will be hoping that Monday was an anomaly. Despite the 23-year-old's struggles, the Ducks were able to fight their way back and secure a 3-0 series lead over Calgary.

