Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Wednesday
Gibson will defend the cage against the Flames on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson heads back into the crease after getting the hook in Game 3; an outing in which he gave up four goals on just 16 shots. Since returning from injury, the netminder has posted a 4-0-1 record with a 2.18 GAA, so fantasy owners will be hoping that Monday was an anomaly. Despite the 23-year-old's struggles, the Ducks were able to fight their way back and secure a 3-0 series lead over Calgary.
